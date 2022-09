190 adults, 2 children died from B.C.’s toxic drug supply in July: Coroner

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The B.C. Coroners Service reported 192 more deaths in the month of July 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

More than six people died per day in B.C. from the poisoned drug supply in July, the latest preliminary report from BC Coroners Service shows.

The rate amounted to the deaths of 190 adults and two children under the age of 19.

That’s a small decrease from the 199 people who died in July 2021, but a significant increase from the 147 deaths recorded in June of this year.

The 192 deaths bring 2022’s total so far to 1,297 – a record high for the first seven months of any year.

Among them, the majority of people were aged 19 to 59. Thirty-six people were aged 19 to 29, another 36 were in their 30s, 40 were in their 40s, and 46 were in their 50s. Twenty-seven people were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and two were under 19. The age of one person is unknown.

The BC Coroners Service says it’s seen a steady increase in the number of people over age 50 fatally overdosing.

The highest number of deaths occurred in the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, where 60 people died. Another 50 people died in Fraser Health, 37 died in Interior Health, 32 died in Island Health and 13 died in Northern Health. Broken down further, the highest number of deaths outside of Vancouver were in the Okanagan, where 26 people died, and Fraser South, where 25 people died.

More to come.

