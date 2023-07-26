 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

2 air ambulances land on highway after head-on crash in Ladysmith

Two patients taken to hospital, one via air ambulance in afternoon collision
Bailey Seymour
web1_230726-nbu-ladysmith-mvi-transcanada-2_1
Two motorists were transported to hospital after a vehicle crossed the median on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Wednesday, July 26. (Duck Paterson photo)

Two air ambulances landed on the highway in Ladysmith this afternoon after two motorists were injured in a head-on crash.

The incident happened near the intersection of Roberts Street and the Trans-Canada Highway in the early afternoon on Wednesday, July 26.

“There were two vehicles involved; there were some concerns about injuries so B.C. ambulance brought in a couple helicopters as a precaution,” said Ladysmith Fire Rescue chief Chris Geiger.

He said a vehicle heading southbound on the highway crossed over the median into oncoming traffic. Two patients were taken to hospital with unknown injuries, with one transported by helicopter and the other transported via roadways.

Traffic was backed up in the northbound lanes but has since resumed.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo intersection keeps dubious title as Island’s worst


bailey.seymour@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up