2 men with B.C. crime connections make Bolo’s top 25 fugitive list

Bolo program is offering up to $100K each for information on either man

Two men with ties to crimes in British Columbia have made a top 25 list for “Canada’s most wanted fugitives,” and one of the men escaped prison a month before being found guilty of first-degree murder.

The Bolo Program unveiled Tuesday (April 23) in Toronto its “unprecedented incentive:” the Bolo Lineup.

“The Bolo Program is incentivizing members of the public to be on the lookout not only today, but in the days, weeks, and months to come,” Bolo director Max Langlois said.

Rabih Alkhalil is wanted by RCMP for conspiracy to commit murder after escaping a B.C. jail., while Cody Casey is wanted by the Vancouver Police Department for drugs and firearms offences. Both men have also made Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers list of most-wanted men.

Alkhalil, 36, is wanted for being unlawfully at large and conspiracy to commit murder after he escaped from Port Coquitlam’s North Fraser Pretrial Centre in July 21, 2022 with the help of two men posing as contractors. At the time of his escape, he was standing trial for murder. On Aug. 30, 2022, a jury found Alkhalil guilty of first-degree murder.

Police say he is “very dangerous,” with a lengthy criminal record and extensive ties to organized crime. An INTERPOL Red Notice has been issued for him.

In 2017, an Ontario judge sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder of a man in a Toronto coffee shop. He was also given a concurrent sentence of 20 years for conspiracy to commit murder. In 2020, in Quebec, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for drug trafficking.

Alkhalil is described as five-foot-10, about 165 lbs., a small to medium build, with black hair and dark brown eyes. He has two birthmarks on his left cheek and a faint scar above his nose near his left eyebrow.

He is also known to go by Rabi, Robby, Robbi, Rabih Al Khalil, Philip Betencourt Furtado and Philip Bettenecourt Furtado

Police say it is unknown if Alkhalil is still hiding in Canada or has fled the country. He is known to use fake identity documents and passports. Bolo say Alkhalil is a very dangerous criminal with a lengthy criminal record and extensive ties to organized crime. An INTERPOL Red Notice has been issued for him.

There is an up to $100,000 reward offered by the Bolo program for Alkhalil’s arrest. It’s available until Dec. 3, 2024.

B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit is working with the RCMP’s Pacific region to search for Alkhalil due to his criminal sophistication and international reach.

Casey, 37, is wanted for 17 drug and firearm offences.

On July 27, 2020 Vancouver police searched six locations across Metro Vancouver, seizing more than 20 kilograms of fentanyl, about 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, three firearms, a live grenade and over $315,000 in cash. Police say the drugs seized were estimated to be worth nearly $5 million.

Casey was arrested July 30, 2020 by Vancouver police in connection with a drug-lab bust in a downtown Vancouver condominium which was used as a mixing location to combine fentanyl and carfentanil with other drugs.

Police first dismantled the drug lab, located at 1255 Seymour St., on Feb. 16, 2020. More than four kilograms of fentanyl was seized.

Casey was released on bail with several conditions, including having to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

On April 10, 2022, less than two weeks before he was set to stand trial, Casey cut off his ankle monitor and has been missing since.

Police say his last-known residence was in Vancouver. While he has strong ties to Metro Vancouver, he was last seen in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Caribbean.

Casey is described as six-feet, about 200 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He may have a beard.

There is an up to CAD $100,000 – or USD $75,000 – reward offered by the Bolo program for Casey’s arrest. It’s available until Dec. 3, 2024.

The Bolo Program says to not take any action to apprehend Casey or Alkhalil yourself, as they could be armed and dangerous.

The Bolo Lineup is an online contest aimed at getting Canadians to “be on the lookout” for the men. Anyone 18 or older is able to participate, and there are more that 100 prizes, including a $100,000 travel voucher, computers, gaming consoles, tablets and gift cards.

