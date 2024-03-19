2 mortars found in 5 weeks at Vernon’s Kal Park

Canadian Armed Forces called in to deal with possible unexploded mortar

Another potentially explosive situation was avoided in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Friday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP cordoned off a section of the Cosens Bay area after a possible unexploded mortar round was found in a creek bed.

Canadian Armed Forces explosive experts were called in to deal with the mortar.

This is the second unexploded ordnance (UXO) found in the park in five weeks.

“The area historically had been a training area for the military and used as a firing range for mortars and other ordnance,” said RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “Similar items have been found in the past by park users.”

Hikers and those frequenting the park are reminded to not touch any possible UXOs and alert authorities.

