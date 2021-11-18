Smoke can be seen emerging from a building with a partially collapsed roof at CFB 19 Wing Comox, where a gas explosion occurred Thusday, Nov. 18. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Smoke can be seen emerging from a building with a partially collapsed roof at CFB 19 Wing Comox, where a gas explosion occurred Thusday, Nov. 18. Photo by Erin Haluschak

2 taken to hospital after explosion on B.C. air force base

Responders on scene after gas leak at CFB 19 Wing Comox on Vancouver Island Thursday morning

At least two people have been taken to hospital after an explosion due to a gas leak at CFB 19 Wing Comox this morning (Thursday, Nov. 18). Emergency crews are onsite, including Comox Fire Rescue.

Brenda Cardinal was at the fitness centre across the street when the “huge explosion” explosion occurred.

“It actually shook the treadmill,” she said. “We all stopped and said ‘what was that?’ And then we all came out because we knew it wasn’t this building – we knew it was the base, for sure. Then of course it came over the loudspeaker what was going on and it just said Building 25. That’s the barracks.

“Hopefully everybody is OK… the fire department and military police were… really quick to get on site and everybody was evacuating.”

The building has been under renovations for some time.

More to come…

Comoxfire

Previous story
Malahat to reopen 24 hours a day
Next story
‘Atmospheric river’ brought Nanaimo one of its wettest days on record

Just Posted

Overnight closures were previously expected to last until Nov. 22. (Courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Malahat to reopen 24 hours a day

The southbound view from Drive BC’s Bamberton camera at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. (Drive BC Traffic Camera)
Gas tankers getting escort over Malahat to Greater Victoria

Hatley Castle at Royal Roads University in Colwood. The university featured in a Jeopardy! clue on Tuesday’s show. (Black Press Media file photo)
What is British Columbia? Royal Roads University featured in Jeopardy! clue

Victoria police officers have closed the 1200-block of Wharf Street to traffic while they investigate a sudden death Nov. 17. (Courtesy VicPD)
UPDATE: Police seek the public’s help in Victoria sudden death investigation