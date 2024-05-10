2 wildfires lead to evacuation alerts in northeastern B.C.

North Rockies Regional Municipalities issues alerts in Patry and Nogah creek areas

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipalities issued an evacuation alert Thursday evening (May 9) as two wildfires burn in the area.

The regional municipality issued the alert around 5 p.m. at the recommendation of BC Widlfire Service due to the potential risk of wildfires in the Patry and Nogah creek areas.

Both the Patry and Nogah creek wildfires are holdover fires.

READ MORE: Some ‘holdover’ 2023 B.C. wildfires still smouldering, showing smoke

The Patry Creek wildfire, discovered on May 2, is an estimated 0.5 hectares. It is deemed out of control, with lightning as the suspected cause.

The Nogah Creek wildfire is an estimated 2,000 hectares and deemed out of control. First discovered on May 5, the suspected cause is lightning.

READ MORE: B.C. prepares for wildfires as forecasts call for hot weather amid drought