20 out of 600 vehicles stopped Wednesday not equipped with winter-ready tires: West Shore RCMP

West Shore RCMP stopped 600 drivers on Bear Mountain Parkway Wednesday to check that vehicles were equipped with proper snow tires or chains. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

A total 20 drivers out of 600 stopped by the West Shore RCMP on Wednesday had insufficient tires for the season and terrain.

Police were stopping drivers on Bear Mountain Parkway to check that vehicles were equipped with proper snow tires or chains.

Of the 600 vehicles checked, 20 had the wrong type of tire or insufficient tread depth. West Shore RCMP said the main goal was education, so those drivers were issued warnings. One ticket was issued to a driver for speeding through the check stop.

READ ALSO:West Shore RCMP inspecting for winter tires at check stops

In Greater Victoria, from Oct. 1 to March 31, winter tires or chains are required on portions of local roadways, including the Malahat and Sooke Road.

For passenger vehicles, all-season, all-weather and winter tires meet the regulations, but tires must have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres and display the mountain/snowflake logo or an M+S symbol.

Drivers of passenger vehicles not equipped with winter tires can face a $121 fine and as of 2019, drivers of commercial vehicles not carrying chains can be fined $196.

READ ALSO: Warm weather doesn’t stop winter tire regulations for Vancouver Island roads

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

RCMPWest Shore