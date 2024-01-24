2023 was the worst year for fatal toxic drug poisonings in B.C. history

The coroners service warned in October that 2023 would be an unprecedented year for deaths

B.C. has recorded the largest number of drug-related deaths in a year, according to the BC Coroners Service

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said 2,511 people died of unregulated drugs in B.C. in 2023, a record-breaking number in the last 10 years of data. Lapointe shared the latest data Wednesday (Jan. 24) in what was her last public event as chief coroner.

“This crisis, driven primarily by unregulated fentanyl, has cost our province dearly in the loss of much-loved and valued members of our communities. We cannot bring our deceased loved ones back, but we can and must do much more to protect the lives of tens of thousands of our family members, friends and colleagues still at risk.”

The BC Coroners Service says there were nearly seven deaths per day, and 2023 increased by five per cent from the previous high of 2,383 deaths in 2022.

In October 2023, the BC Coroners Service said the province was expected to record an unprecedented number of unregulated drug-related deaths in 2023. By the end of November, preliminary data showed there had been at least 2,239 deaths so far for the year.

“We can take measures to save lives, or we can continue to count the dead,” Lapointe said, adding that “again and again” her agency and other have encouraged people to use in the company of others or those with access to naloxone.

This was Lapointe’s final update on toxic drug deaths with the BC Coroners Service as she will be stepping down from her role as chief coroner on Feb. 18. She spent 13 years in the role.

Toxic drugs were also linked to a 28-per-cent increase in homelessness deaths in 2022, according to an information bulletin from the Public Safety Ministry

The report with its strong connection to the toxic drug crisis appeared one day after BC Coroners Service issued a public safety warning to anyone using substances purchased from the illicit market.

