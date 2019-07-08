2,200 Scouts descend on Sooke’s Camp Barnard

Every four years, the B.C.-Yukon Council of Scouts Canada hosts the Pacific Jamboree, a gathering of thousands of scouts who gather for a week of fun and adventure.

This year the jamboree is being hosted by Sooke’s Camp Barnard, a 250-acre facility that features all the activities needed to make for a perfect camping experience.

The 2,200 campers, aged 11 to 14, have arrived in Sooke from all across Canada, as well as one group from Oregon.

For the next week, they’ll be participating in watersports, rock climbing, mountain biking, and just about every other camp activity you can imagine.

Scout spokesman Zach Dallas said every jamboree has a theme and that this year campers activities will be framed by a theme of Myths and Legends.

“We are exploring myths from all over the world, and all of the activities are sort of built around some legend,” Dallas said.

“For example, when the scouts go to archery the theme will be Robin Hood.”

It’s the 13 Pacific Jamboree with a history dating back 54 years.

Of course, unlike the early years when Scouts were exclusively for boys, since 1993 the Scouts and their jamborees are co-ed with girls in some groups outnumbering the boys.

“This is a great chance for kids from across the country to come out and make new friends, have some adventures and enjoy this beautiful facility,” Dallas said.

“You look out at all the tents and it’s a sea of humanity, and they’re all here for the same thing. To have fun.”



