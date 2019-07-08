Happy campers stream into the Scouts’ 13 Pacific Jamboree at Camp Barnard. (Contributed)

2,200 Scouts descend on Sooke’s Camp Barnard

This year’s theme is Myths and Legends

Every four years, the B.C.-Yukon Council of Scouts Canada hosts the Pacific Jamboree, a gathering of thousands of scouts who gather for a week of fun and adventure.

This year the jamboree is being hosted by Sooke’s Camp Barnard, a 250-acre facility that features all the activities needed to make for a perfect camping experience.

The 2,200 campers, aged 11 to 14, have arrived in Sooke from all across Canada, as well as one group from Oregon.

RELATED: Some feared ferry congestion

For the next week, they’ll be participating in watersports, rock climbing, mountain biking, and just about every other camp activity you can imagine.

Scout spokesman Zach Dallas said every jamboree has a theme and that this year campers activities will be framed by a theme of Myths and Legends.

“We are exploring myths from all over the world, and all of the activities are sort of built around some legend,” Dallas said.

“For example, when the scouts go to archery the theme will be Robin Hood.”

It’s the 13 Pacific Jamboree with a history dating back 54 years.

Of course, unlike the early years when Scouts were exclusively for boys, since 1993 the Scouts and their jamborees are co-ed with girls in some groups outnumbering the boys.

“This is a great chance for kids from across the country to come out and make new friends, have some adventures and enjoy this beautiful facility,” Dallas said.

“You look out at all the tents and it’s a sea of humanity, and they’re all here for the same thing. To have fun.”


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Just Posted

UPDATE: Escaped inmates serving time for second-degree murder, aggravated assault

James Lee Busch, Zachary Armitage escaped from William Head Institution in Metchosin on Sunday

Driver ignores flagger in Oak Bay, drives on sidewalk

Gold ring found at Willows returned to police

Victoria SPCA fundraising for dog with broken leg, dental disease

‘Cover Girl’ is a poodle who suffered from a badly broken leg when she was turned in

Aggressive doe chases Oak Bay woman and her dog

Deer in Oak Bay don’t fear people, conservation officer says

Saanich police advising residents to be on the lookout for a cougar believed to be hunting small pets

Several sightings Sunday near Hampton Park

VIDEO: Doubts intensify for dog owners, vets after FDA report on grain-free food

FDA lists 16 brands that may be linked with a greater risk of a canine heart condition known as DCM

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

B.C. school district teams to focus mental health treatment

Fragmented system a barrier to youth, Judy Darcy says

Canadian spies welcomed energy industry info about alleged threats, documents show

Details of the CSIS practices are emerging in a case mounted by the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association

GUEST COLUMN: Condemning caribou to extinction in B.C.

Province’s two-year moratorium on new mining, logging not enough

Most Read