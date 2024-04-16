3 Abbotsford cops could face charges related to fatal crash during pursuit

Incident in August 2022 resulted in deaths of two people fleeing police

The province’s police watchdog has recommended that charges be considered against three Abbotsford Police officers in relation to an August 2022 pursuit that resulted in a fatal crash.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC issued a press release on Tuesday (April 16), saying “reasonable grounds exist to believe that three officers may have committed offences in relation to the incident and subsequent deaths.”

The incident in question took place on Aug. 7, 2022. It began at about 3 p.m., when patrol officers spotted a stolen 1991 white Acura Integra being driving in the area of Livingstone Avenue and Maclure Road in Abbotsford.

Police said the officers lost sight of the car and made no further attempts to stop it at that time.

They again spotted the vehicle at 4:11 p.m. in a strip mall in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Commercial Street. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped off.

Abbotsford Police said, based on information officers received that the vehicle had been involved in a recent violent crime in another community, a pursuit was authorized.

During the chase, the stolen vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree in the 31900 block of Maclure Road near Clearbrook Road.

The female passenger died at the scene, and the male driver was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Two days later, RCMP confirmed in a press release that the stolen Acura was connected to a double homicide near Summerland. Two bodies had been found Aug. 6, 2022 inside a burned vehicle.

The IIO, which investigates officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, has now forwarded its report to the BC Prosecution Service to consider charges.

“In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest,” the IIO press release states.

