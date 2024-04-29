Two dogs seized after deer, livestock attacked in North Cowichan

Dogs held while investigation continues

Two dangerous dogs have been seized from a residential property in North Cowichan.

The dogs were identified as potentially being responsible for the deaths of more than two dozen sheep and one deer on neighbouring farms and properties in late March.

On March 29, two dogs allegedly entered a farm property and attacked a flock of sheep, chasing, attacking, biting, and mauling several of the animals.

Later that day, two dogs entered another farm property where they attacked a herd of sheep, killing several mature-aged ewes.

Nearby, on that same day, a pregnant deer was attacked and killed.

A warrant was approved, and on April 17, an animal-control officer, two RCMP officers, and two North Cowichan bylaw officers seized the two dogs.

The dogs are being held while the investigative and legal processes are underway.

A number of measures are under consideration, including the levying of fines and other charges, subject to the completion of the investigation and subsequent legal processes.