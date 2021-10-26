3 in hospital, 3 arrested after Victoria pipe assault and stabbing incidents

VicPD arrested three men in two violent incidents Saturday, Oct. 23, in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Three people are in hospital after a pair of violent incidents Saturday night.

Victoria police were called to the 800-block of Johnson Street on Oct. 23 around 8:45 p.m. for a report a man wielding a large metal pipe was chasing two other men. Officers located a man matching the suspect’s description and found a metal pipe with a sharpened end nearby, according to a Victoria Police Department news release. The man had an outstanding warrant for a breach of a court-ordered condition. He was arrested and taken to VicPD cells where he was held for a bail hearing.

Officers did not find the two other men.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue for a report a man had been stabbed by two men. Officers located the victim in a tent, suffering from potentially life-threatening stab wounds. The man was taken to hospital and his injuries are now considered non-life-threatening.

The descriptions of the stabbing suspects matched the descriptions of the two victims in the previous call, according to VicPD.

Two suspects – located at a hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds – were arrested.

