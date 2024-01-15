3-wheeled truck tracked down after parked car hit on Oak Bay street: Police

Driver faces nearly $900 in fines, requires inspection to return to the roads

A 34-year-old man faces several fines, including one for failing to stop at the scene of a crash after a parked car was hit in Oak Bay on Jan. 14.

A resident flagged down police near Beach Drive and Newport Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday to say a driver in a truck hit their parked car and didn’t stop, Oak Bay police said in its weekly release.

Officers located a truck, missing a wheel, pulled down a side road a short distance away. Damage to each vehicle was estimated at more than $10,000.

The truck had no insurance and had incorrect licence plates. The driver was issued tickets for no insurance ($598 fine), failing to stop after a collision with an unattended vehicle ($196), wrong plates ($109) and a notice for the vehicle to remain off the road until it meets regulations, which requires a vehicle inspection. The licence plates were seized and returned to ICBC.

Later that day, around 8:30 p.m., officers on speed watch near the same intersection ticketed a 21-year-old driver for going more than double the speed limit.

Police measured the vehicles speed at 89 km/h in a 40 zone. He was ticketed for excessive speed with a $368 fine and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Vehicles targeted with rocks

Vandals trashed several parked cars using rocks late on Jan. 12.

Oak Bay police were called out around 11 p.m. to the 2400 to 2600 blocks of Beach Drive and 1900 block of Crescent Road where someone threw large rocks at parked vehicles damaging the rear windows. The vehicles were all unoccupied at the time.