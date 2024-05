No damage expected after early morning quake recorded hundreds of kilometres off the shore

No damage is expected after an earthquake occurred deep in the the ocean hundreds of kilometres off Vancouver Island’s west coast on Friday morning.

Earthquakes Canada, the federal agency tasked with recording the seismic events, said Friday’s 4.2-magnitude shake wasn’t felt and no tsunami is expected. The earthquake was recorded at 4:44 a.m. at a depth of five kilometers below the ocean’s surface.

