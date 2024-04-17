 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles off Northern Vancouver Island

There are no reports of damage, and no Tsunami expected, says Earthquakes Canada
Tyson Whitney
Tyson Whitney
web1_240424-nig-earthquake-near-port-mcneill-quake_1
A 4.8 earthquake hit approximately 191 km off of Port Alice on Northern Vancouver Island. (Earthquakes Canada photo)

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the coast of nothern Vancouver Island on Wednesday (April 17) around 2:46 p.m.

According to Earthquakes Canada website, the earthquake occurred approximately 191 km west of Port Alice and hit at a depth of 5.0 km.

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected,” stated Earthquakes Canada. “No tsunami expected.”

Earthquakes happen fairly regularly off the B.C. coast, thanks to the Juan de Fuca tectonic plate meeting the Pacific tectonic plate, and they are rarely large enough to be felt or noticed by humans.

Tyson Whitney

About the Author: Tyson Whitney

I have been working in the community newspaper business for nearly a decade, all of those years with Black Press Media.
Read more