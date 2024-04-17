4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles off Northern Vancouver Island

There are no reports of damage, and no Tsunami expected, says Earthquakes Canada

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the coast of nothern Vancouver Island on Wednesday (April 17) around 2:46 p.m.

According to Earthquakes Canada website, the earthquake occurred approximately 191 km west of Port Alice and hit at a depth of 5.0 km.

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected,” stated Earthquakes Canada. “No tsunami expected.”

Earthquakes happen fairly regularly off the B.C. coast, thanks to the Juan de Fuca tectonic plate meeting the Pacific tectonic plate, and they are rarely large enough to be felt or noticed by humans.