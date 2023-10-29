$500,000 winning lottery ticket for Oct. 28 draw sold on Vancouver Island

Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

Yet another major winning ticket was sold in the Comox Valley.

A ticket sold in Courtenay matched all four Extra numbers drawn for the Oct. 28 Lotto 6/49 and BC 6/49.

The ticket is worth $500,000.

According to the official BC Lottery Commission website, Playnow.com, the winning numbers are 37, 53, 85 and 96.

The latest win adds to the lucky streak Comox Valley retailers are on when it comes to selling winning tickets.

A Courtenay man won $1 million from the June 17 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Aug. 2 Lotto 6/49 produced another million-dollar winner from Courtenay.

And the Nov. 22, 2022 Lotto Max draw produced a $500,000 Extra winner from Comox.

The jackpots for both the Oct. 28 Lotto 6/49 and BC 6/49 were carried over.

