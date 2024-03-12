6 people arrested, 2 search warrants executed in Port Hardy drug bust

a detailed report will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for consideration of charges

6 people have been arrested following the execution of two search warrants in a drug-related investigation in Port Hardy.

According to a news release from Corporal Alex Bérubé, the Port Hardy RCMP and the Island District RCMP General Investigation Section (IDGIS) were in charge of the efforts to assist the community with the recent spike of overdose deaths.

It was back on March 9 when the police arrested the six individuals and conducted the two search warrants in Port Hardy, stated Bérubé.

“Those searches yielded suspected Fentanyl, suspected crack cocaine, suspected cocaine, a handgun and a shotgun.”

Bérubé noted the IDGIS, Island District Forensic Identification Section (IDFIS) and the Port Alice RCMP also assisted Port Hardy RCMP with the investigation, which was launched at the beginning of March.

“The RCMP will continue to support the community of Port Hardy and surrounding Indigenous communities in reducing overdose deaths,” said Chief Superintendent Shawna Baher, Island District RCMP Commander. “We are liaising with our law enforcement partners to determine the role that these individuals play in the drug trade and we are taking every steps to ensure public safety and rightful prosecution.”

According to the release, a detailed report to Crown Counsel will be forwarded for consideration of charges to those arrested in relation to this investigation.

The RCMP added they will continue to have a heightened police presence in the future with the “assistance of BC Highway Patrol and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia.”