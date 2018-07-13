A rhino is coaxed into a cage in the Addo Elephant Park, near Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Thursday May 3, 2018, to be transported to Zakouma National Park in Chad. File photo. (AP Photo/Michael Sheehan)

7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid: Official

Seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead after an attempt to move them and restore the species to the country in north-central Africa.

A Kenyan wildlife official says seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead following an attempt to move them from the capital to a national park hundreds of kilometres away.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the information, cited “negligence” in the deaths.

Prominent Kenyan conservationist Paula Kahumbu of WildlifeDirect calls the loss of the rhinos “a complete disaster.”

Related: World’s last male northern white rhino dies

Related: Woman fined $75k for illegally importing items made from endangered species

In moving the rhinos to Tsavo East National Park last month, the Kenya Wildlife Service said it hoped to boost the population there.

The organization, which has conducted numerous successful moves in the past, has not said how the rhinos died.

Conservationists in Africa have been working hard to protect the black rhino from poachers targeting the animal for its horn.

Khaled Kazziha, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice
Next story
Saanich cyclists on dangerous path during summer

Just Posted

Sooke council barks back in CRD dog leash dispute

Sooke politicians are taking action against recent rule changes requiring dogs be… Continue reading

Saanich camp leader plans to defy new eviction notice

Notice prohibits campers from remaining in Regina Park between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Island Health urging safe drug use at festivals

Five tips offered to stay safe

Saanich cyclists on dangerous path during summer

ICBC says crashes involving cyclists rose in 2017 while injuries fell

UVic man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid: Official

Seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead after an attempt to move them and restore the species to the country in north-central Africa.

Canadian actress Sandra Oh makes Emmys history with ‘Killing Eve’ nomination

Oh made history as the first Asian woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award for lead actress in a drama series.

Donald Trump showdown at the NATO summit: A journalist’s perspective

A sequence of events of how Trump upended the final day of the event in Brussels.

Supreme Court of Canada rules against tobacco firm in health data privacy case

The Supreme Court of Canada says British Columbia does not have to give a tobacco company access to detailed provincial health databases.

B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice

IIO BC, which investigates serious incidents involving police, submitted a report to Crown counsel

Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

Mary Hare was in her room in 2016 when Thamer Almestadi entered carrying a knife, civil lawsuit says

1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

Most Read