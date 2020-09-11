Tanning at a beach. (Pixabay photo)

76-year-old heat record broken in Victoria

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

As the days of an unprecedented summer come to a close, the season is ending with some heat in B.C.

A trong ridge of high pressure setup over the province has brought hot and sunny conditions through the week with Thursday (Sept. 10) seeing a number of temperature records broken in southern regions.

The oldest records, based on Environment Canada data: Tied between Victoria, Vancouver and Pitt Meadows where temperatures recorded in 1944 were surpassed.

Here’s a full list of records broken Thursday:

Campbell River: 30 C (28.9 C set in 1973)

Mackenzie: 26 C (25 C set n 1987)

Malahat area: 30.6 C (27.6 C set in 1986)

Nanaimo: 30 C (28.6 C set in 2011)

Pemberton: 30.6 C (27.6 C set in 1986)

Pitt Meadows: 32.2 C (20.6 C set in 1944)

Port Hardy: 23.6 C (22.2 C set in 2005)

Powell River: 27 C (26.1 C set in 1975)

Puntzi Mountain: 30.9 C (28.3 C set in 1969)

Qualicum Beach: 27.7 C (6.9 C set in 2011)

Sechelt area: 28.9 C (26 C set in 2007)

Squamish: 31.6 C (29.3 C set in 2013)

Vancouver: 26.7 C (26.1 set in 1944)

Victoria: 29.1 C (27.8 C set in 1944)

West Vancouver: 30.1 C (25.8 C set in 1987)

ALSO READ: Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

SummerWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border
Next story
Impaired driver stopped for excessive speeding in Saanich school zone on students’ first day back

Just Posted

76-year-old heat record broken in Victoria

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

Impaired driver stopped for excessive speeding in Saanich school zone on students’ first day back

Driver slapped with a $368 ticket, 90-day driving ban and month-long vehicle impound

Wildfire smoke blowing through Greater Victoria for up to two days: Environment Canada

Special air quality statement in effect for Greater Victoria

Victoria traffic stop leads officers to weapons, drugs

Man arrested for violating curfew conditions

COVID-19 exposure alert issued for Air Canada flight that landed in Victoria

Passengers on the flight should self-monitor for symptoms, says BCCDC

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

B.C. businesses owe $6.2 billion in deferred provincial tax payments

Student loan repayment, hotel tax among bills due in September

Vancouver Island woman reunited with beloved teddy bear nearly 20 years later

Furry friend discovered at Parksville’s SOS Thrift Shop

‘Locks of Love’ fence along Pacific Rim Highway overcome with litter

‘Shocking’ display of environmental disrespect at Wally Creek, between Port Alberni and Tofino

‘It’s been very, very tough’: B.C. chef echoes industry concerns of possible COVID re-closure

Food service sales crashed in April, dropping to $2.4 billion for the entire industry

Island market finally reopens more than seven months after extreme flood

COVID situation lengthened an already long renovation process

UPDATE: Crews have contained spread of fire near Nanaimo Airport

Approximately 50 firefighters battling blaze at Schnitzer Steel Canada site in Cassidy

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Vancouver Island woman charged after bear trap tampered with

“Significantly habituated” bear was never caught

Most Read