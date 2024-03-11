80-year-old Alberta man dies from injuries sustained in Vancouver Island crash

Police say man likely saved another driver’s life

A man injured in a crash in Qualicum Beach earlier this month has died.

BC Highway Patrol in Parksville is now leading an investigation into the fatal collision, which occurred in the early hours of March 2, according to a news release.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on the Island Highway near Laburnum Road in Qualicum Beach.

Patrick Hare, 80, from Alberta, succumbed to his injuries and died in Victoria General Hospital. according to police.

BC Highway Patrol determined Hare came across a single-vehicle collision where a female driver hit a pole which left her vehicle partially in the travel portion of the roadway.

Hare stopped to assist the driver. He and the driver were standing near the damaged vehicle when an oncoming vehicle struck the damaged vehicle, which then struck both Hare and the female driver, according to police.

Hare reportedly saw the second vehicle coming and pushed the female driver out of the way which likely saved her life, the release said. The female suffered serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Oceanside RCMP responded to the scene and determined that signs of impairment were present with the driver of the second vehicle, who was also transported to hospital.

BC Highway Patrol Parksville is looking for witnesses and dashcam footage related to the collision. Anyone with information or footage can call 250-954-2953 and quote file number 2024-388.

“Impaired driving is a leading cause of death and injury on our highways,” said Cpl. Melissa Jongema, BC Highway Patrol media relations officer. “Police are reminding everyone to report all suspected impaired drivers by immediately calling 911 and for others to plan ahead, use a designated driver, take a taxi, or just stay with a friend.”

— NEWS Staff