9-foot Burmese python seized by conservation officers from Chilliwack

Python being cared for at ‘undisclosed location’ after being removed by specially trained officers

Conservation officers seized a nine-foot Burmese python from a Chilliwack home this week since it’s illegal in B.C. to keep this type of alien species as a pet.

Specially trained to handle exotic animals, conservation officers searched the home and safely recovered a large python that had been the subject of investigation by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

“The python is currently being cared for at an undisclosed location,” the report from COS stated.

Enforcement action is pending after officers executed a search warrant, and there could be fines imposed.

“It is not the first time the Conservation Officer Service has seized exotic animals. Over the last decade, officers have captured cheetahs, alligators and monkeys.”

Exotic animals such as Burmese pythons are considered “controlled alien species” in B.C. and these pythons are among the largest snakes in the world. They are a species which is not native to B.C. and therefore not considered wildlife.

It is illegal for anyone in B.C. to possess, ship, transport, or breed controlled alien species without a special permit, such as those required by zoos or aquariums.

The penalties for possession without a permit can range from fines of up to $100,000 and/or a one-year jail term. There are an estimated 1,200 animal species listed as controlled alien species in B.C.