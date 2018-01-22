New development in missing plane near Revelstoke

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

The family of a woman whose plane went missing in November, believe they may have a clue that could lead to her discovery.

Ashley Bourgeault and her boyfriend, pilot Dominic Neron, were flying from Penticton to Edmonton on Nov. 25 when their plane failed to arrive. It’s thought that the plane may have gone down around Revelstoke.

A drone piloted by Roland Lammare took an image of what the family believes to be the world “Help” spelled out in the snow on the west side of Cougar Mountain in Rogers Pass.

RELATED: family suspends search for missing Alberta couple, plane near Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP confirmed Monday morning that they received the photo and are following up, however the area has been searched in the past.

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said they were unable to follow up on the lead due to poor weather on Friday.

“At this point we continue to have an open investigation regarding the missing plane and person file and nothing has changed in terms of finding any evidence,” he said.

“We continue to access the RCMP helicopter when available and possible and have made all the other helicopter companies in town aware of this situation.”

Grabinsky said as soon as a weather window permits, the helicopter will be sent out to follow up on this new development in the search.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue said they have not been sent out to follow up on this lead.

Neron’s sister Tammy said on Jan. 20. that they hope to begin their search again in the spring with a base in Revelstoke.

Previous story
Campbell River fire crews rescue two seniors trapped by mudslide, four homes evacuated
Next story
Victoria Women’s March draws hundreds

Just Posted

Driver escapes from crash in Sidney

Town truck and another vehicle collide, causing van to roll over

Final key components for Johnson Street Bridge installed this weekend in Victoria

Dynamic Beast crane barge arrives back in town on Friday

Victoria Women’s March draws hundreds

Pink pussy hats aplenty as demonstrators took to downtown streets

FISHING ADVENTURES: Winter fishing season in full swing

Upcoming fishing events include Local Pub’s Salmon Superbowl Derby and Victoria Boat Show

GALLERY: Storm causes damage along the waterfront in Greater Victoria

Municipal crews are cleaning up Monday following Sunday’s high wind and waves

Backyard of $2.2M Uplands property bulldozed for BMX jump track

34-year-old financial advisor fulfills childhood dream

Tofino and Ucluelet wowed by biggest waves in a decade

“Even in pictures you show the kids and that, unless you’re witnessing it live, it’s like no other.”

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs B.C. petition

Local governments are on board with Shuswap resident’s request for better control of escaping particulate

Vikes women run to 6-0, win first rugby sevens tourney of season

UVic Vikes this week: Hoops teams host shoot for the cure

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

B.C. NDP set to restructure union bargaining

School trustees to regain control over employer group

Most Read