Area between Throup Road and Golledge Avenue set for upgrades

The District of Sooke will close Charters Road between Throup Road and Golledge Avenue for three weeks beginning March 7.

Motorists must use an alternate route and expect delays on Church Road with increased traffic in the area.

The closure is so work crews can do utility work and main construction at the B.C. Housing project located at 2170 Charters Road.



