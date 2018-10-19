A year in tent city: Timeline of Camp Namegans

Since September 2017, Victoria’s homeless camp has set up in more than 20 locations

A small group of tents have been set up in North Saanich’s Dominion Brook Park over the weekend. The camp is traveling throughout the region to protest a lack of action on homelessness and addictions issues. (Peninsula News Review file photo)

As tenters woke up in Oak Bay on the morning of Oct. 19 it just a year since they last lived in the community.

The group of homeless campers, self-dubbed Camp Namegans, has been moving around Greater Victoria since before September 2017. At the time, there were approximately a dozen tents and 13 people. The idea was to stay in each location for a week at a time.

Eventually, they set up camp for longer periods of time, such as when they were stationed in Regina Park for months. There, their numbers grew to 100 people, as more joined their ‘Homes not hate’ movement. Since being evicted from the park by Saanich police on Sept. 13, between 20 and 30 campers with Camp Namegans have been on the move every two weeks, sometimes more frequently.

