The District of Oak Bay issued a notice to cease encampment at Uplands Park Thursday afternoon. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Tent city leader has no intention of paying Oak Bay bill

Namegans Nation remains in Oak Bay despite notice to cease encampment

Tents remain erected Friday morning at the homeless camp in Uplands Park despite the District of Oak Bay issuing a notice cease encampment Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: District of Oak Bay issues notice to cease tent city

Yesterday police also served up tent city with a $1,882 bill for damages from fall of 2017. Camp leader Chrissy Brett said Friday she has no intention of paying the bill.

She added that since she has been “providing the only shelter” in Oak Bay, she should be the one serving up the district with a bill.

READ MORE: Tent city campers told to leave Oak Bay, given outstanding bill

The group calling itself Namegans Nation held court in Regina Park from April until mid-September and have moved regularly since, under directives from both the provincial and municipal governments.

The camp moved from it’s latest site – provincial land near Saanich municipal hall – to Oak Bay on Wednesday evening.

According to Brett, 17 campers spent the night at Cattle Point Thursday.

She said the plan for today is to “wait and see what [the District of] Oak Bay does.”

More to come.


flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.com
Most Read