A firefighter on fire-watch checks on the house at 57 Beach Drive after a fire raged through the structure on Sunday night. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Fire damaged house to be demolished ‘at the earliest opportunity,’ says mayor

Building too damaged for further investigation, says fire chief

Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen expects a home heavily damaged by fire will be demolished “at the earliest opportunity”.

“In speaking with the representative of the owner, I’ve been assured the building will be demolished at the earliest opportunity,” Jensen said. “We have spoken with staff and certainly will expedite a demolition permit.”

The Oak Bay, Saanich, and Victoria fire departments tackled the blaze at 57 Beach Drive for four hours from around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night (June 3).

More than 20 firefighters from three departments battled the blaze for four hours late Sunday.

“That seamless cooperation ensures we have effective fire protection in Oak Bay,” Jensen.

VIDEO: Neighbour praises fire departments for saving Oak Bay homes and park

The house had been vacant since a fire in 2013 and was covered in graffiti.

“The complaints were that people had broken into it or could be seen inside from time to time. There was no evidence that there was ever any squatters,” Jensen said.

In a case where a building has significant damage, more than 75 per cent destroyed or the building is unsafe and in danger of collapsing, there is the ability to move forward with a demolition request by the community, Jensen said. This building did not apply after the 2013 fire. The district issued a permit to restore the building in February of this year.

Oak Bay fire and police keep an eye on empty buildings and there is a bylaw ensuring buildings are secure, said Cockle. The owner of the house has been compliant with those bylaws, he added.

“From our perspective it’s suspicious in nature based on the realities of what’s in the building,” said Oak Bay Fire Chief Dave Cockle. “We don’t believe it was deliberately set at all.”

Based on the intensity of the fire, officials are confident the origin of the blaze is on the second floor, what was previously the living room area, but can’t move forward with investigation of a specific cause.

“We know where the fire started but because of the structural integrity of the building it’s not safe to go in,” said Cockle.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Graffiti can be seen on the scorched house at 57 Beach Drive after a fire raged through the structure on Sunday night. The house has sat empty for five years since a previous fire enveloped the house in 2013. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

A firefighter on fire-watch checks on the house at 57 Beach Drive after a fire raged through the structure on Sunday night. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Access to the house at 57 Beach Drive provided additional challenges for the three fire departments that fought the fire for four hours on Sunday night. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Previous story
Pharmacists to be added to B.C. primary care teams

Just Posted

Police need help finding missing cruise ship passenger

Lloyd Takana was last seen June 2 but failed to return to ship that evening

BC SPCA recommends ban of horse-drawn carriages from downtown Victoria streets

Letter to city council cites accident at Ogden Point that caused horses to fall

Fire damaged house to be demolished ‘at the earliest opportunity,’ says mayor

Building too damaged for further investigation, says fire chief

‘Queen of the comeback’ opens food truck in Sooke

After completing two bouts with cancer, Shawna Knight started her own healthy business

Man who killed Mountie pleads guilty in second crash

Kenneth Jacob Fenton and his passenger “very, very lucky” to be alive

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Comox Valley gearing up for BC Seafood Festival

10-day festival opens Friday night

Milk and chicken Donald Trump’s latest Canadian trade targets

Trade battle may have some benefits for B.C. in short term

VIDEO: Sexually transmitted infections up, HIV down in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control points to less frequent condom use

Man gets life with no parole for 17 years in B.C. teen’s Halloween murder

Matthew Foerster convicted of the 2011 murder of Taylor Van Diest, family hopes for peace to come

PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase

Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee in Chilliwack

Bylaw officer assaulted in B.C. suburb over peacock complaint

Surrey RCMP say a man was arrested and released as investigation into assault on peace officer continues

Pharmacists to be added to B.C. primary care teams

Shift to salaried medical professionals overdue, Adrian Dix says

Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

Most Read