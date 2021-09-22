An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Accused in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing facing 5 new attempted murder charges

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection to library stabbing

The man accused in a fatal North Vancouver library stabbing is facing additional charges, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Wednesday (Sept. 22).

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, had initially been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman in her late 20s. Now, homicide detectives have announced that the Quebec man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing spree that took place the the Lynn Valley Public Library on March 27.

One woman died and six other victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries in connection to the stabbing. The victims ranged in age from 22 to 78 years old, police said at the time. Bandaogo did not know any of the victims.

Homicide detectives said that as the matter is before the courts, no additional details will be released.

READ MORE: Motive in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing unclear; suspect had outstanding warrants

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crime

Previous story
UPDATE: Traffic moving again after 4-vehicle crash on Pat Bay Highway
Next story
Quebec man punches nurse in face for giving wife COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Police departments no longer receive funding for naloxone kits. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)
Province cuts funding for police naloxone kits amid B.C. opioid pandemic

Following their most important win in the soccer franchise’s history last month, top-ranked Pacific FC opens the Canadian Championship playoffs Wednesday in Calgary. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
West Shore’s Pacific FC looks to advance to CPL semis with game vs. Cavalry FC

Oak Bay Police Department has added a spotting scope to its traffic enforcement toolkit. Officers used it to ticket three drivers in two days last week, for distracted driving and excessive speeding. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)
Oak Bay police put new scope to good use, issue 3 excessive speeding tickets in 2 days

Students get excited about the Oak Bay High Cops for Cancer campaign car wash on Sept. 12. (Tom Aerts/Twitter)
Oak Bay High students continue fundraising for Cops for Cancer