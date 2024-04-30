Alberta child-porn suspect arrested in B.C. after attempting to flee country

Inter-provincial RCMP collaboration led to apprehension of male in Chilliwack on Canada-wide warrant

Collaboration between RCMP detachments led to the arrest of a man in Chilliwack wanted on child pornography charges from Alberta who was trying to flee the country.

Chilliwack RCMP’s serious crime unit received an urgent call from Grande Prairie RCMP on April 25 seeking their help in locating and apprehending a male suspect, said RCMP Cpl. Carmen Kiener in a release Monday (April 29).

“This male was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for child pornography offences in Alberta,” Kiener said, adding the suspect had recently arrived in Chilliwack and was “attempting to flee the country.”

Officers from serious crimes joined the general investigation, and crime reduction unit officers and raced to the location in Chilliwack where the male was reported to be.

“Within a short period of time he was located and arrested without any issues,” Kiener said.

The suspect is currently being held in custody and will be returned to Alberta to answer to the charges against him but due to the nature of the investigation, his identity will not be released to the public.

“This event underscores the Chilliwack RCMP’s dedication to collaborating with other law enforcement agencies,” said Const. Tobi Araki of the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crimes Unit. “We strive to ensure that those who commit crimes against children are held accountable through the court system.”