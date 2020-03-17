Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. (The Canadian Press)

Alberta premier declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic

Premier Jason Kenney announced any gathering larger than 50 people must be cancelled

Alberta is declaring a state of public emergency in reaction to the novel coronavirus.

Premier Jason Kenney has announced that any gathering larger than 50 people — including weddings and funerals — must be cancelled.

ALSO READ: Ontario declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic

Public recreation facilities, casinos, bingo halls, bars, museums and art galleries will also be shuttered if not already.

Worship services and conferences also fall under the 50-person rule.

Kenney says his government will spend $60 million on charities and non-profit groups who are helping people cope with the effects of the virus.

The Canadian Press

ALSO READ: Alberta to cancel school classes, licensed childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One seriously injured, one taken into custody after stabbing in Nanaimo
Next story
New poll suggests most B.C. residents agree with building Coastal GasLink

Just Posted

Victoria Clipper stops sailings through April 30

Decision to stop sailings is ‘proactive’ and ‘preventative’ measure

Drive-through COVID-19 screening clinic opens in Victoria

Public requires referral from doctor or 811 nurse

Sooke Municipal Hall closed to stem spread of coronavirus

Businesses and community groups also announce closures, cancellations

B.C. School Sports suspends spring season

Most sports seasons cancelled with some optimism for June

Royal BC Museum closes due to COVID-19 situation

Doors will shut as of 5 p.m. on March 17

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

B.C. legislature to reopen with fewer MLAs to tackle COVID-19

Province will dip into deficit due to pandemic, Carole James says

B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

News comes as four deaths and more than 100 cases reported in B.C.

VIDEO: YVR to increase COVID-19 screen of international passengers

Non-Canadian citizens, except for U.S. citizens, are no longer able to enter Canada

One seriously injured, one taken into custody after stabbing in Nanaimo

Incident happened Tuesday morning on Clifford Road near the Nanaimo River

New poll suggests most B.C. residents agree with building Coastal GasLink

70% of respondents to new Research Co. survey believe pipeline project will create hundreds of jobs

B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Assessment also gives direction on where to call or what to do if you develop particular symptoms

Most Read