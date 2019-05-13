Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. (The Canadian Press)

Alberta premier says provincial carbon tax will die May 30

Kenney won Alberta’s election last month on a platform that included repealing the provincial carbon tax

Alberta’s premier says the province’s carbon tax will no longer exist as of May 30.

Jason Kenney says a bill to eliminate the Alberta levy is to be introduced next week when the legislature begins sitting.

He says the United Conservative government wants to review court decisions in Saskatchewan and Ontario before it decides if it will challenge the federal tax in court.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal recently ruled in a split decision that the federal tax imposed on provinces without a carbon price of their own is constitutional.

The Ontario government is waiting for a decision on its court challenge.

Kenney campaigned for — and won — Alberta’s election last month on a platform that included repealing the provincial carbon tax.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney officially sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier

READ MORE: Trudeau says Alberta carbon tax fight won’t affect Trans Mountain line

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Just Posted

Plastic Bag Association takes the City of Victoria to court once again

The B.C. Supreme Court initially favoured the City in June 2018

Condolences pour in for child who died battling cancer

Community mourns nine-year-old Hannah Day

A successful Buccaneer Days for Esquimalt

Pancake breakfast, parades and more

‘Burn out’ driver targets same front yard 5 times in Oak Bay

Bus hits deer, booze on Willows beach, among last week’s Oak Bay Police calls

Investigators continue to investigate death in Central Saanich

One person dead, two injured and one man in custody following Brentwood Bay incident

VIDEO: Ballet Victoria’s Alice in Wonderland: A dancer’s perspective

Dancers gear up for the show on May 17 and 18 at the Royal Theatre

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

Community ‘rattled’ after 666 scrawled all over B.C. Catholic church

Damage discovered on St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish on Sunday morning

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

150 workers laid off with Tolko mill closure in Quesnel

Log costs, weak lumber markets and the impact of wildfires stated as primary reasons for closure

RCMP patrol school grounds after third threat in a week in northwest B.C.

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Wildfire east of Kamloops now estimated at 19 hectares

The human-caused blaze is officially deemed out of control

Most Read