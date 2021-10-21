Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton on June 18, 2019. A public inquiry into the foreign funding of anti-oilsands campaigns has found no wrongdoing despite the “significant” amount of funds provided to Canadian environmentalists from U.S. and European sources. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton on June 18, 2019. A public inquiry into the foreign funding of anti-oilsands campaigns has found no wrongdoing despite the “significant” amount of funds provided to Canadian environmentalists from U.S. and European sources. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Alberta public inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign

Report finds campaigns have not been unlawful and dishonest

Alberta’s public inquiry into the role of foreign funding of campaigns opposing oilsands development has found environmental groups have done nothing wrong.

Inquiry commissioner Steve Allan says the groups behind those campaigns were within their free speech rights.

Allan also says the campaigns have not been unlawful or dishonest.

But Allan recommends a series of reforms to improve transparency in the charitable sector, as well as an industry-led campaign to rebrand Canadian energy.

The report finds that billions of dollars have flowed into Canadian environmental charities, but only a relatively small amount has been used for anti-oilsands campaigns.

It finds that, at most, foreign sources spent $3.5 million a year on such efforts.

—The Canadian Press

energy sectoroil and gas

Previous story
Ocean Cleanup returns to B.C. with its first dent out of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Next story
200 pieces of medical equipment needed for Greater Victoria’s 3 hospitals

Just Posted

Missing Victoria teen Lia Barker (right) may be with wanted man Lionel Sewap (right) in Greater Victoria or the Lower Mainland. (Courtesy VicPD)
Missing Victoria teen may be with wanted man, police say

B.C. Hydro crews investigating power outages in an area from Metchosin to Sooke. (Graphic - B.C. Hydro)
UPDATED: 2,200 homes without power in Sooke region

The Victoria Royals have aquired goaltender Campbell Arnold from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 draft. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Royals acquire goalie from Spokane Chiefs

Food trucks in Sooke face new regulations. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke cooks up new regulations for food trucks