Chief Darrel Bob, president of Sto:lo Tribal Council Tyrone McNeil and Grand Chief Stewart Phillip at a news conference Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Vancouver, B.C. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Alliance against open-net fish farms calls for feds to follow through on phasing out commitment

First Nations and fishing organizations renew call for feds to move away from current fish farm structure

A group of more than 100 First Nations and fishery organizations are urging Canada to follow through on its commitment to move away from open-net cage fish farms.

In a news conference Tuesday (April 5), representatives from five nations expressed their support for the transition, emphasizing the importance of preserving wild salmon for generations to come. The move would see open-net cage fish farms moved onto land, removing them from the path of wild salmon, along with the sea lice they often carry.

Chief Bob Chamberlin, chair of the First Nation Wild Salmon Alliance, said if action isn’t taken soon, B.C. will have no wild salmon left.

“We must recognize the crisis situation we’re in,” he told reporters.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously committed to a 2025 deadline for the transition in B.C. in a mandate letter to the minister of fisheries and oceans.

ALSO READ: Nanaimo fish farm plans to scale up production 15 times thanks to US deal

More to come.

Fish FarmsIndigenous

UBC biochemist wins Gairdner Award for role in COVID-19 vaccines
B.C. mayor calling on his peers to meet firefighting needs in Ukraine

