Almost 150 calls of service for Westshore Towing during snowstorm

While snow blanketed Greater Victoria earlier this week, Westshore Towing was out in full force responding to crashes, stuck vehicles and vehicles that slid into ditches.

In total, the towing company responded to 148 calls for service between Monday and Wednesday night.

“I, myself, worked 22.5 hours on Tuesday,” said Westshore Towing owner Dave LeQuesne. “I came in at 7 a.m. and went home around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.”

READ ALSO: Victoria snowfall breaks 49-year-old record; wind warnings in effect

About 20 to 30 centimetres of snow fell on Greater Victoria between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The amount of snow that fell on Jan. 15 – a total of 19 centimetres – broke a 49-year-old snowfall record for that day.

Most of the calls Westshore Towing received were in Sooke, Metchosin and the Highlands, LeQuesne said. Summer and all-season tires were on most of the vehicles that were towed and many that got stuck were going up a hill.

He noted the Malahat was well-looked after on the West Shore side.

LeQuesne added drivers should be equipped with winter tires, have patience and drive with common sense.

READ ALSO: Hazardous black ice coats Greater Victoria streets

He also said motorists driving uphill in the snow should wait until the vehicle in front of them finish going up the hill instead of following behind it, noting that if the first vehicle gets stuck the one following closely behind will too.

“Give yourself distance, use winter tires, reduce your speed and use common sense,” LeQuesne said. “If you’re scared of being on the road or driving in the snow, don’t drive. It’s not worth it. If you don’t need to be on the road, don’t go.”

On Friday, the freeze-thaw cycle continued to wreak havoc on roads in the region. Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians were being warned of black ice on sidewalks and roadways after melted snow froze into ice overnight.

With files from Nina Grossman and Nicole Crescenzi

