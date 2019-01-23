The 25th Annual Victoria Pride Parade prepares to depart down Government Street where hundreds of spectators lined the street. (Victoria News/File photo)

Alt Pride calls for zero police presence at Victoria Pride Parade

Says VPS can’t have good relationships with vulnerable communities if police participate

Victoria’s Alt Pride organization is calling on the Victoria Pride Society (VPS) to remove police involvement from the 26th pride parade.

In an official statement posted on Facebook, the group said it would like to see VPS hold community consultations on police involvement and develop “meaningful, lasting relationships with local, marginalized communities.”

Police presence at Pride parades has been a topic of controversy around the country. Last year Calgary police were invited to the annual parade, but only in plain clothes.

In Toronto, uniformed police officers have been indefinitely barred from participating in the pride parade.

Police departments from Greater Victoria have been partnering with the parade for over a decade as participants in the yearly event.

In July, VPS adjusted police presence at the event, banning all six departments from wearing uniforms – except for Chiefs and LGBTQ2* officers – and allowing only one vintage police vehicle to be in attendance.

RELATED: Victoria Pride Parade celebrates 25 years

In its statement released Tuesday, Alt Pride said it was responding to a recent post by VPS acknowledging community organizations who work with vulnerable people in Victoria.

“The communities that Victoria Pride Society cited as most vulnerable are those most affected by policing and most likely to experience violence at the hands of the police. We do not believe the VPS can claim meaningful relationships with vulnerable communities while continuing to welcome police involvement in their events.”

Alt Pride asked VPS to stop allowing police and RCMP participation in all of its events and “publicly acknowledge that police violence against our communities is both a contemporary and a historic issue.”

According to Alt Pride’s Facebook page, the volunteer-based organization “coordinates and hosts events which centre the voices, identities and experiences of those largely left out of mainstream pride movements…”

It acknowledged the time gap in its response to the VPS’s July decision on police involvement.

“We are tired and our capacity is low, many of us are physically disabled/crip/chronically ill/mentally ill and/or neurodivergent. We share this because we expect that people will wonder why this letter is coming out so far after Victoria Pride Society’s statement on police involvement in the Pride Parade..”

When asked for a response to Alt Pride’s statement, Victoria Police chief Del Manak told Black Press there are misperceptions about the police department’s role in the community.

“The police today are community members [and] community leaders. We are engaged…enforcement is only a small portion of what the police do,” he said. “Many members of our police department are from the LGBTQ2* community. Our police department is made up of members of every community.”

“We’re actually a part of the solution, we’re a part of the community and for people to say that police are policing poverty or [that] we’re scaring people away, is actually not an accurate statement.”

VPS has not issued an official response to the call from Alt Pride but told Black Press the statement was on its radar and it would be addressing the topic at an upcoming meeting.

Alt Pride has not yet returned requests for interview. More to come.

RELATED: Pride and transgender flags raised at Victoria City Hall to mark start of Pride Week

 

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV
Next story
New food guide addresses ‘elephant’ in the room – alcohol

Just Posted

Alt Pride calls for zero police presence at Victoria Pride Parade

Says VPS can’t have good relationships with vulnerable communities if police participate

One year anniversary of tsunami warning in Victoria: what’s changed?

More alert systems tested, put in place since Jan. 23 scare

Weaver calls for Assistant Deputy Speaker to step aside

B.C. Green Party leader alleges whistleblower was fired after looking into the Liberal MLA’s expenses

Bear Mountain rezoned for spec tax exemption, province says no

Despite Langford mayor Stew Young getting Bear Mountain rezoned as a resort community, province says municipalities can’t pick and choose areas that won’t pay tax

Legend of Victoria dog ‘Cody’ lives on with successful pet drive

Charmaine’s furniture store collecting donations for Victoria Pet Food Bank

WATCH: Midnight mall break-in targets cash in donation bin

Thieves break-and-enter Tillicum shopping mall at 2 a.m.

Drop in fixed mortgage rates a ‘welcome cooling period’: real estate agent

Major banks dropped their rates this week

POLL: Do you support a speculation tax on vacant homes in Greater Victoria?

Homeowners have begun to receive letters asking if they should be exempt… Continue reading

LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health minister responds to latest Seniors Advocate report

B.C. woman wins Instagram celebrity’s boob job contest

‘Kirill was here’ held a contest for women to win a boob job and a trip to Miami

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

End ‘exploitative’ parking fees at B.C. hospitals, group says

HospitalPayParking.ca is criticizing a new contract between health authorities and Impark

New food guide addresses ‘elephant’ in the room – alcohol

Experts welcomed the tougher stance on an issue they say demands a co-ordinated strategy

Cannabis sales up 25% in November as overall retail sales fall 0.9%

Cannabis store sales totalled $54 million in the first full month of legal recreational pot sales

Most Read