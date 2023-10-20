Another month for curtailment of Crofton mill paper operations

Paper Excellence’s 70 employees remaining off the job

Paper operations at the Paper Excellence Catalyst Crofton mill are being curtailed another month.

The company announced Friday morning market conditions do not support the restart, unlike the pulp sector that recently resumed operations following a three-month curtailment and brought more than 300 employees back to work.

Related story: Pulp operations restarting at the Catalyst Crofton mill, but not paper production

The paper operations are now curtailed until the end of November, pending another review of the markets.

About 70 employees are affected.

Paper Excellence said it is continuing to work with employees to mitigate the impact of the ongoing paper production curtailment.

“The Union’s position now is this is an indefinite curtailment and the union is working to make sure all senior members will get all the benefits of the collective bargaining agreement and government has to offer to begin a happy retirement,” noted Tanner McQuarrie, president of Unifor Local 1132.

“As for young members, this news is saddening. Being only 34 myself, I was hopeful for the long-term success of the site.”

He’s looking for honesty from the company about their plans so people can begin to reconstruct their lives.

The Paper Excellence sales team is working with customers to provide alternative products from Catalyst’s Alberni mill or other mills within the group where possible.