Archaeological assessment for Okanagan church camp destroyed in wildfire

Okanagan Anglican Camp lost its buildings in the McDougall Creek wildfire

A church camp property destroyed in the McDougall Creek wildfire has been ordered to undergo an archaeological assessment.

Okanagan Anglican Camp (OAC), located on Westside Place along the shore of the lake, lost its buildings to last summer’s wildfire.

Archeology BC ordered the assessment for OAC which has been operating since 1950 as a ministry of the Anglican Diocese of Kootenay.

“As a church and as a diocese, we take seriously our commitment and responsibility to proactively live into the Truth

and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action,” said Archbishop Lynne McNaughton. “We seek to move forward in mutual recognition, respect, and responsibility for developing healthy relationships in the future.”

OAC has been identified as a site with a high probability of archaeological discovery, and the order was issued in response to an application for building permits with the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO).

Its role is to help educate and share information on the provincial process with the applicants.

Camp leadership is still working towards reopening in July 2024.

READ MORE: Public sees wildfire devastation at West Kelowna’s Camp OAC before rebuild begins

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP hand out 58 traffic violations in 1 day