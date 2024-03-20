Arrest made after Penticton residents wake up to stranger in their kitchen

The man was non-aggressive and left peacefully before later being arrested

One man was arrested after residents of a Penticton home woke up to find a stranger in their kitchen.

Officers were called to the property on Atkinson Street at around 4:30 a.m. on March 13.

Police said residents of the home had awoken to find the man standing inside their kitchen. When confronted, the man was nonaggressive and agreeable to leaving.

Upon the man departing on foot, the homeowner called 911. Despite officers’ quick arrival, and assistance from Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Section, the man was not immediately found.

“This type of situation is a homeowner’s worst nightmare,” said Cpl. James Grandy. “The resident’s quick decision to call 911 was crucial in ensuring their own safety, and later in assisting officers in securing evidence which helped identify the suspect.”

Further investigation led to a 35-year-old man, known to police, being arrested. The investigation’s details are being forwarded to BC Crown Prosecution to be considered for charges.

No one was injured, and nothing valuable appeared to have been taken during the incident. The motivation behind the intrusion is being investigated.

