Arrests made in investigation of 2021 homicide of Taig Savage in Penticton

Four people have been arrested and the RCMP have released no names

More than two years after Taig Savage was killed near Penticton Secondary School, the RCMP announced multiple people have been arrested.

Savage’s family has pleaded with the community for years for information that might lead to those responsible being brought to justice.

“The investigation has resulted in four suspects in this matter being arrested,” said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “Police are not releasing the identities of the suspects, three of whom were youths at the time of the murder. Each of the accused either remains in custody or is scheduled to appear in court at a future date.”

Just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2021, a passerby out for a walk discovered Savage, injured and unresponsive, lying on the track at Penction Secondary School.

Officers were called by paramedics, and the situation into a homicide investigation just days before the school year began.

Police took more than a week to release the victim’s identity to be that of Taig Savage. Police have never said how Savage died.

A lack of information frustrated Savage’s family over the years.

As the matter is now before the courts, the RCMP has said no further details are going to be released.