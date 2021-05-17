A building in the 300-block of Mary Street sustained significant damage Saturday night after a suspicious fire was started. Police arrested an arson suspect Sunday. (Courtesy of Victoria Fire Department)

Arson suspect arrested following Vic West structure fire

Building in 300-block of Mary Street sustained significant damage Saturday night

An arrest has been made following a suspicious structure fire in Victoria West Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 300-block of Mary Street shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday for reports of a building on fire. Victoria firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and limit the spread. No one was injured, but the building sustained significant damage.

On Sunday, after deeming the fire suspicious, Victoria police arrested a person for arson at the new Russell Street temporary housing facility.

Police say the file remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

