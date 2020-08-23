Artists invited to paint in Victoria’s ‘garden of love’ until September

Abkhazi Garden is open for painters from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays

Elaine Morton paints in the Abkhazi Garden, which is open to artists from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through August and September. (Courtesy of Cherie Miltimore)

Artists are invited to get inspired by the Abkhazi Garden and paint in Plein Air every Monday until the end of September.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the gardens typically sees less traffic, people are invited to set up their easels throughout the garden.

READ ALSO: Deal Street artist to host front yard art show this weekend

“It’s a beautiful outdoor space to be in, it’s refreshing and it’s a heritage garden,” said Cherie Miltimore, manager of the gardens. “We call it the love garden because it was created after the prince and princess got married.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Annual artist studio tour goes virtual on Saanich Peninsula

The gardens were created in 1846, the year Prince and Princess Abkhazi – who both spent time in internment camps during the Second World War but found their way back to one another – married and settled in Victoria. Throughout their 40 years together, they continued to work on the one-acre plot, often referring to the garden as “their child.” After their deaths, the Land Conservancy of B.C. purchased the property in February 2000.

Entry is by donation and artists are asked to call 250-896-0864 to book a spot.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Victoria