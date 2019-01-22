Trucks stage Sunday for a convoy in memory of Linden Baglo, the eight-year-old Nanaimo boy who was struck and killed by a pickup truck while he was riding his bike earlier this month. SWEENIE MOVING photo/Facebook

Auto shop apologizes after Vancouver Island employees disrespect memorial convoy

Mr. Lube staff members suspended after incident Sunday in Nanaimo

An auto service chain issued a public apology after employees were said to have made rude gestures to truck drivers who were paying their respects to an eight-year-old Nanaimo boy who died this month.

More than 100 big-rig trucks were downtown on Sunday afternoon as part of a convoy paying tribute to Linden Baglo, who was struck and killed by a pickup truck while riding his bike in Nanaimo on Jan. 6.

Convoy organizer Pete Fry said as the trucks passed the Mr. Lube location on Terminal Avenue on Sunday, “all the staff was outside” giving the middle finger and yelling at the truckers. Fry said he later heard that the employees thought the convoy was some sort of pipeline rally or protest, but “if you don’t know what it is, why would you do that, especially in your uniform?”

He said seeing that “hit hard” to a lot of the truckers.

“Especially in a community that our brother, a driver, lives in, and that little boy Linden [lived in]. We’re supporting that family and for them to do that was very distasteful and very disrespectful.”

In a letter posted to social media Monday, Mr. Lube president and CEO Stuart Suls referenced “an alarming and disheartening event” outside the Nanaimo location Sunday.

“We would like to express our deepest apologies to the Nanaimo community, family members and friends of Linden Baglo; we will be doing whatever we can to make things right,” the letter noted.

The letter went on to advise that the employees involved have been suspended.

“We are very disappointed in the actions of these individuals and in no way does this represent Mr. Lube and our core values. Furthermore, there will be mandatory training on Mr. Lube employee standards for any Nanaimo employees that were not involved in this incident to ensure nothing like this happens again.”

RELATED: Truck convoy honouring Nanaimo boy who died after being struck by vehicle

The convoy was otherwise well-received, Fry said, and well-supported, as he hadn’t expected more than 15-20 trucks initially and the final count was 113. Fry said Linden Baglo’s stepfather was so moved that he nearly fell to his knees.

“People thought it was a touching thing. Knowing that someone wanted to give support to a family, I think they just thought, it’s for a good cause and people just wanted to stick together,” Fry said. “[Truck drivers] do have hearts and we’re not the kind of mean people that people think we are sometimes.”

RELATED: Nanaimo boy dies after being hit by truck on the weekend


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Changes coming to proposed condo project near Elk Lake
Next story
Home care complaints up 45% on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Home care complaints up 45% on Vancouver Island

Number of home care hours delivered down 6%, complaints up 45 %

Ousted legislature officials say report released to further blacken their reputations

James and Lenz say release was ‘Contrary to all principles of fairness and decent treatment’

Loud repairs of navy vessel in James Bay peak today

Asterix undergoing repairs at Ogden Point

Husband of slain RCMP officer ‘disgusted and disheartened’ by parole board

Killer of Const. Sarah Beckett allowed limited day parole for alcohol treatment

‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

CMHA encourages people to prioritize their mental health

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Pioneering Telegraph Cove whale watching company cast adrift after 38 years

Stubbs Island Whale Watching announced it is ceasing operation

Giant ice disk equipped with webcam after surviving storm

Westbrook official Tina Radel says the livestream was requested by Brown University

B.C. animators land Oscar nominations

‘Animal Behaviour’ by Vancouver’s David Fine and Alison Snowden among several Canadians on the short list

B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims

Clerk Craig James, security chief Gary Lenz call allegations ‘completely false’

One-third of pregnant women think cannabis won’t harm their baby: UBC

Review of six U.S. studies found doctors didn’t communicate health risks of pot use

Viewing area at Sooke Potholes likely to remain closed

Officials concerned about safety following rockslide last week

China demands US drop Huawei extradition request with Canada

China detained two Canadians on Dec. 10 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng

Hollywood announces 2019 Oscar nominations

Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought

Most Read