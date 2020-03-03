FILE – British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

A man in his 50s has been identified as B.C.’s ninth case of COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Henry said the man is living in the Fraser Health area and just recently returned from a trip to Iran. This brings Canada’s total count of COVID-19 cases to 30.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 1,012 individuals and 1,425 samples have been tested as of Friday.

Henry said anyone planning to travel should check federal travel advisories and possibly postpone travel, especially to places seeing outbreaks of COVID-19. Currently, Canadians are being advised against non-essential travel to China, northern Italy and Iran. Less severe travel advisories are also in place for Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

“There may not be access to things like healthcare in the place you’re going if they have an outbreak of COVID-19,” Henry said.

“What is your tolerance for being caught in a quarantine in another country?”

Travel in Canada and North America is largely safe, Henry said, but notes people should make sure to take standard precautions like washing their hands, coughing into your sleeve and staying away from others if you’re sick.

Here in B.C, Henry said there was no need for healthy people to avoid mass gatherings right now but event planners should check with local health authorities to see if there’s any cause for concern.

“If anybody who is coming to your gathering has travelled recently, especially to the affected countries… we ask them to stay away from any gatherings.”

This especially applies to people who’ve travelled to Iran, which has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, and is particularly key with Iranian New Year celebrations happening later this month.

But Henry said if anyone has any doubts: “If you’re sick, stay away.”

Although it’s important to be cautious, Henry said it’s important to not stigmatize people who come from areas with coronavirus outbreaks.

In recent weeks, rumours have spread of people with COVID-19 in various school districts, both in Fraser Health and the Interior.

Henry said it’s important for parents and teachers to speak to kids in a suitable way; validating their fears but not causing panic, and making sure no one is bullying children they think could have the coronavirus.

“They may feel the anxiety in their peers, from social media, from their family and from media they’re being exposed to,” Henry said.

“It’s important to validate that, to say ‘yeah, it is concerning. What are you worried about?”

READ MORE: Washington state coronavirus that killed 6 not yet showing up in B.C.

READ MORE: ‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’
Next story
Missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan, say RCMP

Just Posted

Missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan, say RCMP

Raymond Begin, 63, left in a 2011 white Ford van on Feb. 29

Victoria police dog helps arrest man with knife, needle

One person in custody after Monday incident

VicPD issues nearly $17,000-worth of distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task’

West Shore RCMP seizes 2,400 doses worth of fentanyl in Langford drug bust

Third significant drug seizure in February, according to officers

Victoria deems ‘high profile’ flower beds exempt from naturalization program

Flowers on Government, Belleville, Pioneer Square among exempt garden beds

VIDEO: Guide dogs in training help UVic students unwind

Puppies training with BC & Alberta Guide Dogs stopped to help UVic commerce students relax after exams

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Provide paid leave after domestic or sexual violence, B.C. told

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

Former Scouts leader facing a number of child porn charges in Surrey

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

UPDATE: Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 19 people

The disaster affected voting in Tennessee, one of 14 Super Tuesday states

BC rink drops fourth straight at Brier

Vernon’s Jim Cotter and company fall 6-3 to New Brunswick Tuesday morning

Most Read