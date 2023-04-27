B.C. correctional workers given prestigious provincial awards

48 people were given awards for 10 years, 20 years, and 30 years of service

Four correctional staff members from the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women were recently awarded Corrections Exemplary Service Medals and Bars. (The News files)

The provincial government recently awarded Corrections Exemplary Service Medals and Bars to 48 correctional staff members throughout the province.

Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general, explained that these awards are the most prestigious national decoration for professionals in the correctional field.

They are only given out to individuals that have spent decades of their life working to keep the public safe with their roles in probation offices, correctional and custody centres, provincial headquarters for the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, and provincial headquarters for the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

“The resilience, care, and commitment these recipients have demonstrated in order to create better outcomes for individuals under their supervision is incredibly inspiring and admirable,” said Farnworth.

RELATED: Corrections officers sound alarm after B.C. prison manager promoted amid harassment complaints

Employees with 20 years of service are eligible for the Corrections Exemplary Service Medal, while 30 years of service earns the Corrections Exemplary Service First Bar, and 40 years earns the Corrections Exemplary Service Second Bar.

Out of the 48 award recipients, only one of them received the second bar this year, with six others receiving the first bar – including two Maple Ridge members from the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women.

Here is the full list of recipients of the Corrections Exemplary Service Medals and Bars:

Corrections Exemplary Service Medal

• Carla Spry, Alouette Correctional Centre for Women

• Ann Sutthery, Alouette Correctional Centre for Women

• Simon Glen, BC Corrections Provincial Headquarters

• Lori Pruce, BC Corrections Provincial Headquarters

• Denise Townsend, Burnaby Youth Custody Services

• Sarah Watts, Campbell River Community Corrections

• Dennis Cox, Cranbrook Community Corrections

• Pat Giasson, East Fraser Youth Justice

• Joan Aalhus, Fort St. John Community Corrections

• Claudine Klimaschek, Fraser Regional Correctional Centre

• Julie Muldoe, Gitxsan Child and Family Services

• Nathan Caller, Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre

• Tristan Gough, Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre

• John Guizzo, Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre

• David Spencer, Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre

• Sandy Brown, Kelowna Community Corrections

• Allan Lessard, Nanaimo Correctional Centre

• Ben Atkinson, North Fraser Pretrial Centre

• Ryan Shiyoji, North Fraser Pretrial Centre

• Louis Liew, Coast North Shore Youth Probation

• Mike Cliffe, Penticton Community Corrections

• David Paruk, Port Alberni Community Corrections

• Michael Brooke, Prince George Regional Correctional Centre

• Sayler Hale, Prince George Regional Correctional Centre

• Tracy Harvey, Prince George Community Corrections

• Jason Leslie, Prince George Regional Correctional Centre

• Monika Scharmann, Prince George Youth Custody Services

• Dillon Halter, Strategic Youth Justice Branch

• Melanie Sauvé, Strategic Youth Justice Branch

• Brenda Everett, Surrey Pretrial Services Centre

• Joyce Oates, Surrey Pretrial Services Centre

• RuthAnn Penner, Surrey Pretrial Services Centre

• Angeline Varan, Surrey Pretrial Services Centre

• Ellen McLeod, Surrey North Community Corrections

• Gurpreet Grewal, Surrey Youth Probation

• Dan Rai, Surrey Youth Probation

• Barb Curran, Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre

• Matt Hawes, Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre

• Baljinder Johal, Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre

• Cindy Field, Vernon Community Corrections

• Shelagh Wallace, Youth Justice Program Support

Corrections Exemplary Service First Bar

• Eileen Johnston, Alouette Correctional Centre for Women

• Terrence MacKenzie, Alouette Correctional Centre for Women

• Nancy Lewis, Okanagan Correctional Centre

• Cory Mann, Prince George Youth Custody Services

• Ted Leonard, Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre

• Wyatt McNulty, Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre

Corrections Exemplary Service Second Bar

• Leonard Cervo, Fraser Regional Correctional Centre

RELATED: More supports for inmates released from Maple Ridge women’s prison

The awards were handed out at the April 25 ceremony at Government House.