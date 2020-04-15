B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in a nearly empty B.C. legislature press theatre, April 9, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

The B.C. government is preparing to release its second batch of modelling on the COVID-19 pandemic on April 17, and it is encouraging to see results from restrictions on people and businesses to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Premier John Horgan took questions from reporters April 15 after a cabinet meeting where B.C.’s state of emergency was extended for an additional two weeks. The second batch of provincial disease modelling will show progress that has been reflected in daily positive test totals, and B.C. residents deserve “a pat on the back virtually for the work we have done together to flatten the curve,” Horgan said.

more to come…

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing
Next story
Canadians must still wait weeks to see if COVID-19 rules can be loosened: Trudeau

Just Posted

VicPD service dog tracks down break and enter suspect

‘Johnny’ helps officers locate hiding suspect in Moss Steet break-in

Sooke set to begin overhaul of OCP

District to hire consultant to review document that hasn’t been updated in 12 years

Greater Victoria bride sees photos of herself online two years after camera was stolen

VicPD posts pictures from stolen camera in hopes of finding rightful owner

Saanich police arrest gardener with stolen supplies, plants

Suspect pushing cart full of supplies away from closed gardening store

‘Strong correlation’ between pandemic and 40-50 per cent drop in pollutants on Island

Nitrous Oxide, particulate matter 2.5, ozone have decreased significantly, says Environment Canada

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

POLL: Should BC Ferries be limited to essential traffic only?

The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing fears of the virus being brought to… Continue reading

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Isolation challenge produces celebrity, musician photos for Island photographer and daughter

David Bowie, David Rose, Ellen included in photo recreations.

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Hiker warns of man, naked and acting erratically, at rail bridge near Hope

A hike April 8 ended with family scrambling down a hill and running for their vehicles

COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Early hours aimed at seniors, delivery sales also allowed

B.C. police nab impaired driver in golf cart

Police found the man driving in Delta early Tuesday morning wearing a bathrobe and slippers

Most Read