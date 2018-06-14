Mechanical problems with the rudder prompted two morning sailing cancellations (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Two ferry sailings cancelled between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Mechanical issues prompted two morning cancellations

B.C. Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen Thursday morning because of mechanical issues on the Queen of New Westminster.

The 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. were cancelled over problems the crew is experiencing with the rudder.

The 9 a.m. sailing was able to depart and was at 100 per cent capacity.

For the most recent service updates. visit bcferries.com

