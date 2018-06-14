Two ferry sailings cancelled between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Mechanical problems with the rudder prompted two morning sailing cancellations (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen Thursday morning because of mechanical issues on the Queen of New Westminster.

The 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. were cancelled over problems the crew is experiencing with the rudder.

The 9 a.m. sailing was able to depart and was at 100 per cent capacity.

For the most recent service updates. visit bcferries.com

