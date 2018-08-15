B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

Jordy York. Image: Facebook

One man has been arrested following a serious assault at Monte Lake, west of Vernon.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to the 3900 block of Highway 97 at Monte Lake at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The incident allegedly began as a verbal altercation, but police said that escalated to an assault involving a golf club and machete.

RELATED: Several attacked with bear spray at Kalamalka Beach

The victim, who was in the area camping with friends, was not known to the suspect.

Both men were transported to hospital for treatment with the victim sustaining a serious, though undisclosed, injury and remained in hospital.

Jody Archie York, 43, of Langley, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. Court documents indicate York is not in custody and is expected to appear in Provincial Court in Vernon on Aug. 3o.

York is reportedly a longtime member of the Independent Soldiers gang and has a long history of criminal activity on both sides of the B.C.-Washington state border.

In 2011 he was sentenced in connection to a massive scheme that involved trafficking thousands of pounds of B.C. Bud and cocaine across the U.S./Canada border.

Related: Abbotsford men among seven sentenced in drug-smuggling scheme

Related: Border inspector sentenced to five years for role in drug ring

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two new candidates step forward for Victoria city council
Next story
Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

Just Posted

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

13-year-old Langford boy missing

West Shore RCMP say Alex Meickle was likely headed to Tofino

Greater Victoria-based digital crisis line sees spike in chats

Service allows youth to chat with volunteers through instant messaging services, text message

Rollover crash in Colwood occurred after driver had epileptic seizure

Colwood Fire used the Jaws of Life to extricate two people inside the vehicle

UVic chemist claims international prize for ‘reversible’ preservative

University of Victoria green chemist and civil engineer Heather Buckley led a… Continue reading

Reader photos: Greater Victoria’s hazy skies

Lingering smoke from wildfires contributed to the province issuing a smoky skies bulletin

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

442 Squadron medevacs injured fisherman at Graham Island

442 Squadron medevacs injured fisherman at Graham Island

Are you Canada’s next Masterchef?

Home cooks looking to follow their cuisine dreams can apply now.

Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

Ottawa funds farm projects to conserve water, remove invasive species

VIDEO: B.C. brother-and-sister RCMP officers Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition

Courtney and Taylor Callens have become the team to beat

‘Can’t erase history’ by tearing down statues, Minister says

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna spoke on the contentious removal of John A. Macdonald

Crash on Tillicum and Gorge knocks vehicle on its side

Emergency crews were called out to the intersection of Tillicum and Gorge… Continue reading

Most Read