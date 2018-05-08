(Kristyn Anthony/Vic News)

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

The province of British Columbia announced today it will begin investing up to $5 million each year into new playground equipment for schools.

Students at 51 schools this year will have new equipment when they return in September, as part of the new, ongoing Playground Equipment Program.

“All students deserve quality, safe and accessible playgrounds at school, regardless of how much their parents can fundraise,” said Premier John Horgan, during Tuesday afternoon’s announcement from Quadra Elementary School in Victoria.

“That’s why we’re lifting the burden off of parents by investing $5 million today, and every year moving forward, to build playgrounds where they are needed.”

The money will go to local school districts to buy new or replace older playground equipment.

This year 26 schools will receive $90,000 for standard equipment and 25 schools will receive $105,000 for a universally accessible playground.

“I’ve heard from parents that they need relief from fundraising tens of thousands of dollars for playground equipment — that’s a lot of bake sales and bottle drives for today’s busy parents,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education.

“Today, we’re delivering this fund to help parents, and provide access to communities that don’t have the fundraising capacity to buy the play equipment students need.”

Much of the fundraising responsibility in the past had fallen to parent advisory councils, according to the province, and those schools without fundraising capabilities were often left without another option.

Playgrounds are being funded based on greatest need, following an application by school districts earlier this year. Priority was given to those schools without a current playground, and then to those with aging facilities.

The province said those districts that did not receive funding this year will receive funding next year, if they apply for it.

A complete list of those schools receiving funding can be found here.

– With files from Kristyn Anthony


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province
Next story
Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

Just Posted

Pregnant Victoria woman files law suit after birth control recall

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Departure Bay ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will look into this morning’s incident

Moulting elephant seal swims off Victoria beach

Valuable lessons learned in wildlife interaction as ‘this happens every couple of years’

Saanich considers regulating short term rentals

Scholars have shown that short-term rentals have decreased housing affordability

Mother of murdered Oak Bay sisters runs half marathon in their honour

Sarah Cotton ran May 6 to honour the lives of her daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Greater Victoria cops raise funds, awareness for Special Olympics

Free the Fuzz event at Uptown draws families

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Update: Saanich spends up to $250,000 on search for EDPA replacement

While council approved funding unanimously, it will likely take years to find replacement

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

Most Read