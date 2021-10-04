B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. issues first tickets for not checking COVID-19 vaccine cards

3 fines of $2,300 assessed, more coming, minister says

B.C. public safety and police have assessed three fines to bars and restaurants for not checking customers’ COVID-19 vaccine status, and more enforcement is coming, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says.

“I’m aware that there are those who think the rules don’t apply to them,” Farnworth told reporters at the B.C. legislature Monday. “The reality is that most restaurants and establishments are following rules.”

When a complaint comes in to local government staff that businesses aren’t complying, they have a system to follow that starts with education and can lead to $2,300 fines.

“When there is a complaint, they are able to forward those complaints the appropriate authorities, where they are collected and looked at by an interagency body within my ministry that comprises not just the ministry WorkSafeBC., but liquor and cannabis inspectors and others,” Farnworth said Oct. 4. “They assess the complaint and do an investigation. and they can decide on the appropriate level of enforcement. Enforcement for establishments or restaurants could be a $2,300 or loss of the liquor licence, or potentially the business licence.”

RELATED: B.C. struggles to contain COVID-19 in street populations

RELATED: Masks mandatory for youngest students as of today

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Seven-month-old Island puppy needs your help after breaking jaw in dog attack
Next story
Alberta reports slight drop in critically ill COVID-19 patients in hospitals

Just Posted

Wallace Driving School owner Steve Wallace is set to appear in court on Nov. 25, an undertaking notice obtained by Black Press Media shows. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria driving instructor Steve Wallace arrested for alleged sexual assault

HMCS Harry DeWolf docked at Ogden Point Oct. 3, after completing its maiden operation in Nunavut waters. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Naval ship docks in Victoria during historic circumnavigation of North America

Engel and Volkers Vancouver Island and two of its previously employed real estate agents are being sued for damages related to the alleged drugging and sexual assault of one of their clients in 2018. (Google Streetview)
Woman sues Victoria real estate agents over alleged drugging, sexual assault

The Victoria Fire Department is reminding the public about the sounds of fire safety during fire prevention week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Fire Department sounds off on fire prevention week