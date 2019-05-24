B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parent’s cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

North Vancouver RCMP say a man in his 30s was arrested for impaired driving, a mere three hours after his licence was suspended for the same alleged offence.

The first incident happened on Thursday, just after noon, when officers received a report from a cyclist who saw an erratic driver crash into a parked car in the area of Capilano Road and Montroyal Boulevard, police said Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man was found, uninjured. Police said that evidence found at the scene prompted officers to conduct a breathalyzer test, which the man allegedly failed.

Officers seized his driver’s licence and issued a 90-day driving prohibition. The car, which Mounties said belonged to the man’s father, was also seized and impounded for 30 days.

Officers drove the man back to his house.

Three hours later, Mounties found themselves responding to a similar incident – another report of an erratic driver who, this time, almost hit a cyclist before crashing into a parked car on Lonsdale Avenue.

The same officers attended the scene, where police say the same man was found behind the wheel of his mother’s car.

Police allege the man had continued to drink after the previous crash, and subsequently failed a second breathalyzer test. Officers impounded the car for seven days, and the man was arrested.

Media spokesperson Sgt. Peter DeVries called the incident “unbelievable.”

“And sure, there is something comical about it, but that humour has to pass quickly, he said. “He could have killed someone. Many other drunk drivers have. We need to keep these people off the road, and that’s what we try to do every day.”

