B.C. nurses issue plea for all to follow health orders as hospitalizations spike

Nurses worried about strain COVID-19 is having on hospital capacity, care

FILE – Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7 p.m.-tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Health-care workers on the frontline of the ongoing pandemic – including those British Columbians spent much of last year celebrating each night at 7 p.m. – are urging all to follow health orders as hospitalizations break records.

BC Nurses’ Union president Christine Sorensen voiced her concern in a statement Monday (April 19), saying nurses are at a breaking point in the now-dubbed third wave.

ALSO READ: Abbotsford nurse at ‘breaking point’

“I’ve heard from nurses throughout the weekend who are very worried about how much more strain this province’s health care system can manage,” Sorensen said. “They are worried for their patients and are managing unacceptable and unsafe workloads.”

As of Monday, 441 people were battling the contagious respiratory illness in hospitals across the province, 139 of whom are requiring intensive care support.

Capacity challenges have been reported in several of Metro Vancouver’s largest hospitals, including Surrey Memorial, Abbotsford Regional and Royal Columbian Hospital.

Last week, modelling projections showed B.C. could hit a staggering 3,000 new cases a day if transmission trends don’t go down.

The union is calling on the province to implement enhanced measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the growing pressure on the health care system, including a review of non-urgent surgeries.

Black Press Media has reached out to the health ministry for comment.

WATCH: Maple Ridge artist says thanks to health-care workers by painting windows

More to come.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus